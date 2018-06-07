Here’s Where the 7 Marijuana Dispensaries Will Be in The Cincinnati Area

The Ohio statewide deadline to open and be operational is September 8th. Leaving only months to get everything in order. Ohio’s Board of Pharmacy unanimously approved licenses for 7 are dispensaries in the Cincinnati area.
56 dispensaries will open in Ohio in September and the 7 in the Cincinnati area were announced this week. Reverand Damon Lynch III is opening one of the area dispensaries in Hartwell. Some area residents are excited about the economic boost it is predicted to bring to the area, other’s do not think that marijuana should be legal in our state.
According to WCPO the following are the 7 dispensaries opening in our metro area.
Care Med Associates, LLC
5149 Kennedy Ave., Cincinnati
Green RX, LLC
8420 Vine St., Cincinnati
Pharmacann Ohio, LLC
5445 Ridge Road, Columbia Township
127 OH, LLC
Village of Seven Mile
CannAscend Alternative, LLC
300 N. Main Street, Monroe
Therapeutic Healing Care II, LLC
1525 Glenntown Dr., Suite B, Lebanon
Debbie’s Dispensary Ohio 4, LLC
1088 N. High Street, Hillsboro
