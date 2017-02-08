So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Puff, Puff Polish: Weed Manicures Are Actually Becoming A Thing

3 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

We recently gave you some eye catching ideas to use for your next manicure…apparently we left one idea out. #WeedNails have been popping up on social media and we’re intrigued.

#weednails 🍃🍃😍

A photo posted by Leydi Ramirez . (@leydisbeautylounge) on

This isn’t a picture of marijuana being painted on the nail. It’s the actual leaves being crushed or picked and placed on the nail during the manicure process of your choice. Yes – real marijuana is being used here.

😙💨🍃 #daytonanails #weednails #420nails

A photo posted by #PhreshLacquer (@daytonanails) on

For some states however, this won’t pose any problems since marijuana is now legal in 26 states, so be careful when it comes to requesting a weed encrusted manicure if you’re in a state where it’s still unlawful. Right now, it’s legal to do recreational marijuana in states such as Colorado, Nevada, District of Columbia, California and Alaska.

The fact that some of these manicures are so pretty though…what are your thoughts?

Would you get weed nails? Take our poll.


DON’T MISS:

Auntie Love! Rihanna Shares Video Painting Adorable Niece’s Nails

MANIC MANI: Life’s A Beach With This Updated Take On A French Manicure

22 Nail Art Designs That Will Inspire Your Next Manicure

Manicure Rundown: The Best In Celebrity Nails

15 photos Launch gallery

Manicure Rundown: The Best In Celebrity Nails

Continue reading Manicure Rundown: The Best In Celebrity Nails

Manicure Rundown: The Best In Celebrity Nails

#WeedNails , Beauty , legalization of marijuana , nail art , Nail Designs , Nail Porn , nails

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 5 hours ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 5 hours ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 5 hours ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 6 hours ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 8 hours ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 8 hours ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 20 hours ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 21 hours ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 1 day ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 1 day ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 1 day ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 1 day ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
The Game Gets Sentenced For Punching A Police Officer
 1 day ago
Photos