Puff, Puff Polish: Weed Manicures Are Actually Becoming A Thing

We recently gave you some eye catching ideas to use for your next manicure…apparently we left one idea out. #WeedNails have been popping up on social media and we’re intrigued.

#weednails 🍃🍃😍 A photo posted by Leydi Ramirez . (@leydisbeautylounge) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:20pm PST

This isn’t a picture of marijuana being painted on the nail. It’s the actual leaves being crushed or picked and placed on the nail during the manicure process of your choice. Yes – real marijuana is being used here.

😙💨🍃 #daytonanails #weednails #420nails A photo posted by #PhreshLacquer (@daytonanails) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:06pm PST

For some states however, this won’t pose any problems since marijuana is now legal in 26 states, so be careful when it comes to requesting a weed encrusted manicure if you’re in a state where it’s still unlawful. Right now, it’s legal to do recreational marijuana in states such as Colorado, Nevada, District of Columbia, California and Alaska.

The fact that some of these manicures are so pretty though…what are your thoughts?

Would you get weed nails? Take our poll.

