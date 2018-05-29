The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment

Summer is approaching and a lot of people will be making potato salad to bring to cookouts. Rickey Smiley spoke about how he loves mustard in his potato salad. Gary With Da Tea agreed and doesn’t like too much mayo. Juicy believes that potato salad should have both, but more so mustard.

Gary also talked about how people need to smash the potatoes because he hates chunks. Rickey doesn’t like when people put unnecessary items in potato salad like onions. How do you like your potato salad?

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: #WhitePeopleInvitedToTheCookout Generates Funny Tweets

RELATED: Oakland Has Another Message For BBQ Becky

RELATED: Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People

The Latest:

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

24 photos Launch gallery

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

Continue reading Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout

The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Federal Court Rules Black Man Must Return To…
 19 hours ago
05.30.18
ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet
 23 hours ago
05.29.18
Drake Slaughters Pusha T and Kanye West with…
 4 days ago
05.29.18
7 Things Every Graduate Should Know
 5 days ago
05.25.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close