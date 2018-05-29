The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Summer is approaching and a lot of people will be making potato salad to bring to cookouts. Rickey Smiley spoke about how he loves mustard in his potato salad. Gary With Da Tea agreed and doesn’t like too much mayo. Juicy believes that potato salad should have both, but more so mustard.
Gary also talked about how people need to smash the potatoes because he hates chunks. Rickey doesn’t like when people put unnecessary items in potato salad like onions. How do you like your potato salad?
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: #WhitePeopleInvitedToTheCookout Generates Funny Tweets
RELATED: Oakland Has Another Message For BBQ Becky
RELATED: Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People
The Latest:
- Win An Oil Change from Car X
- The 13 Reasons Why Cast Have No Clue Who Young Dolph Is
- Donald Glover, Childish Gambino And Other Celeb Alter Egos
- Did Drake Just Confirm On The Low That He’s The Father Of A Porn Star’s Baby?
- Cincinnati FC Wins MLS Bid!
- Pusha T Responds To Drake With Vicous “The Story Of Adidon” Diss
- (VIDEO) No Malice Reacts To Pusha T/Drake Beef!
- Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes & More React To ABC Canceling ‘Roseanne’
- Nicki Minaj’s “Chun-Li” Now Certified Gold!
- How To Find Out What Alexa Is Recording [EXCLUSIVE]
Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout
Tasty Summer Drinks & Snacks To Bring To The Cookout
1. Sip Back & Relax!1 of 24
2. Angry ElderBerry Mojito2 of 24
3. Summer Spice3 of 24
4. Red Berry Sangria4 of 24
5. Patron Jalapeno Margarita5 of 24
6. Cayenne Grilled Peaches6 of 24
7. Low & Slow Beef Brisket7 of 24
8. Honey & Soy Glazed Ribs8 of 24
9. Grilled Pork T-Bones With BBQ Butter9 of 24
10. Grilled Skirt Steak With Horseradish Sauce10 of 24
11. Cruzan High Tai’d11 of 24
12. Cruzan Life’s A Peach12 of 24
13. Basil Daiquiri On The Rocks13 of 24
14. Cruzan Weekender’s Punch14 of 24
15. Watermelon Margarita15 of 24
16. 2 GINGERS® Charger16 of 24
17. Spring Lemonaide17 of 24
18. Honey White & Blue18 of 24
19. Voga Star Spangled Spritzer19 of 24
20. Succelent BBQ Sauce20 of 24
21. American Dream21 of 24
22. ICE Pop Sparklers22 of 24
23. AmericaThe Blue-tiful23 of 24
24. BIG GINGER®24 of 24
The Ingredients That Should And Should NOT Go In Potato Salad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com