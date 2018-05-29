How To Find Out What Alexa Is Recording [EXCLUSIVE]

Alexa the Amazon product has been giving a lot of people trouble lately. A woman was making love to her boyfriend and it sent the audio out to all of her contacts. If you want to know what’s being recorded you can check on your android device and mute Alexa.

Headkrack believes his family is being investigated because his son asked Alexa how to make a bomb. Video game fans should get excited because the Nintendo NES system is coming back again and can be pre-ordered this time. Google assistant will now be able to make appointments for you, but not sure how businesses will feel getting a call from a robot.

