Did Drake Just Confirm On The Low That He’s The Father Of A Porn Star’s Baby?

Back in May reports surfaced that OVO rapper Drake was embroiled in a paternity battle with rumored porn star and former exotic dancer Sophie Brussaux. While deets surrounding the outcome of their alleged suit seemed to fly under the radar, recent actions by the rapper lead many to believe that Drake is indeed the father of Brussaux’s son who just so happened to be born on the rapper’s birthday.

The More Life rapper allegedly followed Sophie Brussaux on Instagram after Brussaux posted photos of her and young son flying on a private plane. Several online blogs also published photos of Drake and Sophie together fueling speculation that they’d reconciled and that Drake was the father of her young son, Adonis.

Drake following Sophie online comes as a complete surprise. When news of Brussaux’s pregnancy first hit the web, the retired porn star released a series of text messages of Drake pleading with her to get an abortion. Drake’s camp released a statement calling Brussaux’s “questionable background” and “multiple relationships” into question.

Despite online rumors and speculation, Drake has not come forward with any details about whether or not he is the father of Sophie Brussaux’s son.

