Cincinnati FC Wins MLS Bid!

We thought this was coming but now it’s official! The MLS Commissioner made a special trip to the Queen City to announce that Cincinnati, Ohio has been granted the newest expansion club in the league making it the 26th team to join the MLS.
This marks the second MLS team in the state behind the Columbus Crew. Cincinnati won one of the four bids from the MLS expansion expected this year. The team will undergo a name change from FC Cincinnati to Foosball Club Cincinnati, a nod to the German heritage in the region.
2019 will officially begin their inaugural season with the MLS. Plans are already in place for a new 21,000 seat arena to be built in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati and is expected to be complete in 2021. Until the Cincinnati Foosball will continue to play will play at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati Foosball will be the third professional sports team for the city.
