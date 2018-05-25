Big FC Cincinnati Announcement Coming Tuesday From the MLS

Cincinnati FC Fans are jumping for joy waiting for a ‘significant announcement’ from the MLS Tuesday. The club and fans are hoping this is the announcement will be the formal confirmation from the MLS that Cincinnati FC will be expanding into the professional league.

Get Exclusive News & Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Cincinnati FC has been in the running for one of four upcoming expansion slots. Nashville took the first slot leaving Cincinnati still vying for one of the final slots left. Plans are already underway for a 21,000-seat, $212.5 stadium on the west end.

A closed press conference with Mayor John Cranley and MLS commissioner Don Garber is set for Tuesday at 5:30pm at at Rhinegeist Brewery. A celebration is also said to follow at Fountain Square.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: