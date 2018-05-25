Cincinnati FC Fans are jumping for joy waiting for a ‘significant announcement’ from the MLS Tuesday. The club and fans are hoping this is the announcement will be the formal confirmation from the MLS that Cincinnati FC will be expanding into the professional league.
Get Exclusive News & Contest in Your Inbox:
Cincinnati FC has been in the running for one of four upcoming expansion slots. Nashville took the first slot leaving Cincinnati still vying for one of the final slots left. Plans are already underway for a 21,000-seat, $212.5 stadium on the west end.
A closed press conference with Mayor John Cranley and MLS commissioner Don Garber is set for Tuesday at 5:30pm at at Rhinegeist Brewery. A celebration is also said to follow at Fountain Square.
- Big FC Cincinnati Announcement Coming Tuesday From the MLS
- #WTFasho: A Gun In The Oven!!!
- Gas Prices Rise For Memorial Day
- Blue Ivy Is All About Following The Rules
- President Trump Pulls the Plug on North Korea Meeting
- Debra Lee To Step Down As Chairman And CEO Of BET
- Kim Kardashian Celebrates Anniversary With Sweet Instagram Post
- Shooketh: This Cat Just Found Out She Was Pregnant And The Puss Looks Pissed
- Jennifer Lopez “Dinero” ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B [MUSIC VIDEO]
- Nicki Minaj Pushes Album Release Date Back