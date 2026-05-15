Will Smith-Led 'Supermax' Lands $70 Million Streaming Rights Deal With Amazon MGM

Smith will star in the upcoming Gordon Green-directed film Supermax, and Amazon MGM dropped a $70 million bag to lock in the streaming rights to the movie so that it will be coming directly to Prime Video at an undetermined date.

It will be Smith's first project since 2024's Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which turned out to be a box office success, bringing in $404 million worldwide and showing people didn't abandon the movie star after he slapped the taste out of Chris Rock's mouth on live television during the 2022 Academy Awards.

"Supermax" is described as a "propulsive and twist-laden action thriller" about two FBI agents who are investigating a murder that's taken place in the world's most secure prison."

WWD / Will Smith

Are you ready for Will Smith to return to your television screens? Don’t worry, nobody is getting smacked, but he will be starring in a new action thriller called Supermax, coming to Prime Video.

Variety reports that Smith will star in the upcoming Gordon Green-directed film Supermax, and Amazon MGM dropped a $70 million bag to lock in the streaming rights to the movie so that it will be coming directly to Prime Video at an undetermined date.

It will be Smith’s first project since 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which turned out to be a box office success, bringing in $404 million worldwide and showing people didn’t abandon the movie star after he slapped the taste out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television during the 2022 Academy Awards.

Supermax will be a true test for Smith to see if he still has that draw power because Bad Boys was already an established movie franchise.

As for what this film is about, Variety reports:

“Supermax” is described as a “propulsive and twist-laden action thriller” about two FBI agents who are investigating a murder that’s taken place in the world’s most secure prison. (Well, not anymore?) Smith will play a character named Rex. Additional casting is underway with plans to start production in mid-August.

Sounds legit.

No word yet on who will be joining Smith in the film, but we do know that David Weil and David J. Rosen, whose television credits include Hunters and Invasion, wrote the screenplay. They will also serve as executive producers with associate producer Natalie Weil.

Smith and Adam Fishbach will produce for Smith’s company, Westrbook, along with Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona of The Picture Company.

Will Smith-Led 'Supermax' Lands $70 Million Streaming Rights Deal With Amazon MGM was originally published on hiphopwired.com