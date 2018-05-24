Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony has been going through a lot lately. He was fired from his job, was being chased by the feds and now needs somewhere to stay. Black Tony asked Rickey Smiley if he could stay and now he’s coming to his house.

Rickey told Black Tony he can’t stay there forever and he began to cry. Black Tony is excited to have cable and a place to park his car as well as a yard for his dog to be in. Rickey isn’t quite sure if he likes this arrangement, but we will have to see what happens.

