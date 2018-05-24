Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony has been going through a lot lately. He was fired from his job, was being chased by the feds and now needs somewhere to stay. Black Tony asked Rickey Smiley if he could stay and now he’s coming to his house.
Rickey told Black Tony he can’t stay there forever and he began to cry. Black Tony is excited to have cable and a place to park his car as well as a yard for his dog to be in. Rickey isn’t quite sure if he likes this arrangement, but we will have to see what happens.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is On The Run From The Feds [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Tony Talks About People Goin’ In On His Feet [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Has A Buick Transmission In His Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tea Talk The Podcast Ep. 4: Sierra Finds Out About BK Brasco’s Double Life
- Morgan Freeman Accused By Eight Women Of Sexual Harassment, Inappropriate Behavior
- Nicki Minaj Delays Major Announcement After Cancelling “Ellen” Appearance
- ‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Go Out With A Pregnancy, A Proposal, One Death And A Possible
- Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality
- Drain the Swamp? The White House Dealing with a Sinkhole on Its Lawn
- Pusha T Announces Album Name And Release Date…. And It’s Soon
- DAMN The Podcast Ep3: Damn Those Black Movies
- The Real Reason #45 Publicly Criticizes The Media
- You Mad Donnie? Court Rules That Trump Can’t Block People On Twitter
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8
2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8
3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8
4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8
5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8
6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8
7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8
8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8
Black Tony & Rickey Smiley To Be Roommates? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com