Joke Of The Day: Why Do Bananas Need Sunscreen? [EXCLUSIVE]

The team discussed Nicki Minaj on “Saturday Night Live” and Headrack mentioned it wasn’t what he thought it was going to be. They didn’t let her do any skits and when she did “Chung Li,” she was lip singing. The bad part about that is she didn’t hold the microphone right so fans knew.

Da Brat mentioned that her performance lacked energy. Rock-T did his joke of the day about a banana needing sunscreen, but it didn’t go over well. Rickey Smiley and Da Brat didn’t laugh at all, let us know your thoughts.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Photos
