The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads
Leave a comment

T.I. was recently arrested after trying to get into his gated community. Special K had some exclusive audio and you won’t believe what happened with this situation. Top flight security of the world was sleeping at the gate allegedly and didn’t recognize T.I.

Alicia Keys “You Don’t Know My Name” played after security didn’t recognize him. Susan then called the cops and mentioned that T.I. was trying to hurt the guard. Listen to the rest of this hilarious clip and let us know what you think.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.

RELATED: What People Think About T.I. Getting Arrested While Trying To Enter The Gated Community He Lives In [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: The Problems With The Security Guard Who Got T.I. Arrested [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: T.I. Arrested Trying To Enter Gated Community He Lives In

The Latest:

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Continue reading T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

T.I. – Birthday Bash ATL [PHOTOS]

Is This What’s T.I.’s Arrest Really Sounded Like? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 16 hours ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 2 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 6 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close