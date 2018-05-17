The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How To Hear Yanny AND Laurel [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple years ago a huge debate sparked over what color a dress was on the internet. Now there is an audio clip of a person saying “Yanny” or “Laurel.” Everyone is hearing something different and on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” they discussed what they heard.

Headkrack mentioned the room is divided and began to play it again. He slowed it down and talked about how we all have different frequencies, but also feels people are messing with us. Let us know what you hear.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

How To Hear Yanny AND Laurel [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

