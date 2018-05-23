Cincy
The Wiz Warm Up with Tatum Episode 1: Tatum Talks to Producer Sal Dali

Tatum and Producer Sal Dali

Source: Radio One / Urban One

In the debut interview series, The Wiz Warm Up w/ Tatum, Tatum sits down with Cincinnati native music producer, Sal Dali. Sal Dali has been in the business for nearly a decade, working with music legend Diddy, Pusha T, A$AP Ferg & Dave East.  Sal Dali is also the producer for The Beautiful Loser by BWLR which is available on all music streaming platforms.

Currently he is the head producer and music director for rapper Rugz D. Bewler out of NY.

