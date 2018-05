Juicy Gets An Attitude After Rickey Smiley Comments About Her Weight Loss [EXCLUSIVE]

Juicy has been losing weight and feels great. Rickey Smiley mentioned that maybe she can get the doctor from “My 600-lb Life” to help her. Juicy immediately caught an attitude with him and told him she’s not that big.

Headkrack told everyone that Juicy snorts air for lunch and that’s how she loses weight. Juicy mentioned that in order to start weight loss she changed her eating habits. Keep pushing yourself Juicy we are so proud of you!

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

