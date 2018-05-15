The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Do Taraji P. Henson’s Fianceé’s Funds Stack Up Against Hers? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

Posted 14 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Taraji P. Henson got engaged on Mother’s Day and is so excited. She has been dating former NFL player Kelvin Hayden and he proposed with a 3 carat ring. Gary With Da Tea wanted to make sure that he had enough coins and found out he’s worth $42 million.

He is happy that Kelvin can take care of Taraji. 21 Savage recently spoke about love and how he’s happier now. Many fans believe that he was talking about Amber Rose who he recently broke up with.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Engaged To Kelvin Hayden [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Joins Taraji P. Henson In “What Men Want” Remake

RELATED: Taraji P. Henson Shares New Pics Of Herself Booed Up With Kelvin Hayden

The Latest:

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 1 day ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 4 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 1 week ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 2 weeks ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 3 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 3 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 3 weeks ago
04.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now