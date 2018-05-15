The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Headkrack Talks About His Big Show In Chicago [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack is on tour for the Eric B & Rakim tour. He just wrapped up his Chicago show and they gave him so much love. Headkrack also has no voice and put his all in the performance.

Drake fans should also get excited because his album is set to be released in June, but some think it will be more singing than anything. Rihanna’s apartment was broken into and when arrested had no idea how he ended up in her home. This isn’t the first time Rihanna was burglarized and now the man will be charged with stalking.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

