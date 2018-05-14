Da Brat Claps Back After Rickey Smiley Comes For Her Sunglasses [EXCLUSIVE]

Da Brat doesn’t play when it comes to her fashionable sunglasses. Rickey Smiley read a letter about how she got her glasses from the gas station. Da Brat then clapped back at Rickey and talked about how his Oakley’s look like gas station glasses.

They both mentioned that they feel naked without having them on. Rickey then went at her again saying that they were from CVS. Da Brat showed him that you don’t make fun of her glasses.

Make sure you listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" 6am ET.

