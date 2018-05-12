Why It’s Best To Shower At Night [EXCLUSIVE]

Washing up everyday is very important to keep up with your hygiene. Rickey Smiley spoke about how there was a study that said taking a shower at night is better for you. It allows you not only to sleep better, but clean good as well. Headkrack takes showers in the morning because it helps him to wake up.
Juicy mentioned that she likes to take baths. She loves her bubbles and even told the team that she has to get in the tub by using a stool. Do you prefer to take your showers at night or in the morning?
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
