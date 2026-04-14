RHOA: Porsha Williams Coins New Term 'Sway-Sexual' To Define Her Sexuality In Honor Of Girlfriend Patrice 'Sway' McKinney

Porsha doesn't identify with traditional sexual labels, preferring to be 'Porsha-Sexual' and 'Sway-Sexual'.

Porsha feels comfortable, seen, and supported in her relationship with Sway, a woman.

Porsha believes relationships can change over time, and doesn't focus on how long her current one will last.

Porsha Williams isn’t concerned with labeling her sexuality the conventional way.

Source: Charlse Sykes / Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has always gotten a lot of attention when it comes to her dating life, but that interest skyrockets once she started dating Patrice “Sway” McKinney in 2025.

In the months since, Porsha has spoken openly about their relationship, even featuring McKinney on Real Housewives of Atlanta. But, since this is the first time Williams has publicly dated a woman, she’s getting a lot of questions about her sexuality, which she is now opening up about.

During her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, April 14, Charlamagne tha God asked Porsha if she cares about labels amid going public with her girlfriend. The reality star said that when she first announced that she was dating a man and a woman, everyone asked, “Are you a lesbian, are you bisexual and I was just like ‘I don’t have a label. I’m just Porsha-Sexual. I’m just exploring. Now I’m Sway-Sexual.”

Williams went on to add that she’s “very free and exploring parts of myself,” but went on to say, “At this moment, I don’t mind if you want to call me a lesbian. I don’t mind if, you know, bisexual is a phrase, but I don’t know what comes with that. I’m kind of new with all that. But I’m not offended by it at all,” and that she “doesn’t feel pressure to label myself.”

Cohost Lauren Larosa later asked Williams how dating a woman differed from dating a man, to which she replied: “What I find with Sway is that I feel very comforted. I feel very seen, very patient.”

“In this case, I am definitely taking my time with her, and it’s just very soft,” she added after clarifying that the two of them are taking their relationship slowly. “And of course, I have always been attracted to women, so I get both of those. I get the feminine side of her, and I enjoy the masculine side of her.”

In true Charlamagne tha God fashion, he went on to ask Porsha if her sexuality is a “phase,” which she had an answer ready for.

“Well, my diet changed on men too, and then I divorced them when they were not good for me as well,” Williams insisted. “Your diet could change with anything, and her’s could change from me too. You never know the future. It’s so funny. People be under my posts like, ‘We’ll see how long this lasts,’ we’ll see how long anybody’s relationships last.” “I don’t know why it seems like I’m the first person to be gay now,” the reality star continued. “I’m not the first. It’s 2026.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star also stopped by Watch What Happens Live, where she talked more about her relationship.

After stating, “I love her,” Porsha went on to tell host Andy Cohen about the mutual support and personal freedom as the cornerstones of their bond.

“She lets me be me” she said about their relationship. “We celebrate each other, We support each other,” Porsha concluded, making sure everyone knows just how solid their union is.

#RHOA: Porsha Williams Coins New Term 'Sway-Sexual' To Define Her Sexuality In Honor Of Girlfriend Patrice 'Sway' McKinney was originally published on bossip.com