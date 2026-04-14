Demand Accountability: Chicago-Area Family Seeks Release Of Body Camera Video After Arrested Woman Goes Comatose

Family seeks video footage and records to understand what happened during the arrest that left the woman in a coma.

Police claim the woman resisted arrest and they used justified force, but the family disputes this based on partial evidence.

Case highlights a pattern of families being left in the dark and facing challenges in accessing information about police encounters.

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Somebody has a LOT of explaining to do!

The family of a 42-year-old Evanston, Illinois woman named Felicea Williams has taken legal action in a desperate attempt to uncover what actually happened during her encounter with police in an incident they believe may involve violent brutality. According to reporting from the Evanston RoundTable, Williams now lies in a coma after being arrested on January 5 following an alleged altercation with local officers. The newly filed lawsuit centers on obtaining public records tied to her arrest, including video footage from body cameras and any public cameras which may have captured the events of that eventing. Williams’ relatives say this information has been frustratingly difficult to access.

Williams, suffered severe brain damage following the incident that began with a disturbance near the Chicago–Evanston border. What unfolded between that initial encounter and her current unresponsive state remains unclear, and that lack of clarity is exactly what has fueled the family’s suspicions and legal push.

Says attorney Victor Henderson:

“We got nothing, nothing, nothing from the City of Evanston,” Henderson said. “We filed a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act to get the information, so Ms. [Jacqueline Hoffman, Williams’ mother] could find out what happened to her daughter.”

Accounts from the city suggest a chaotic scene: officials claim the woman had already been injured during an altercation and resisted arrest, allegedly spitting blood and attempting to bite officers. Police maintain that force was used in response to that resistance and that their actions were justified. However, the family’s legal team points to images and partial video evidence that they say raise troubling questions about how the situation escalated.

Evanston Police Department Commander Chelsea Brown spoke publicly on behalf of her officers:

“Williams ran into the street and attempted to force her way into an uninvolved vehicle on Howard Street,” Brown wrote. “As officers attempted to detain her, Williams spat blood and saliva into an officer’s mouth and attempted to bite the officer’s ungloved hand. Officers then attempted to place her under arrest, but she resisted, and officers used force to take her into custody.”

Adding to the unease is the woman’s condition at the time she was restrained.

Video reportedly shows her conscious and speaking while officers held her down, before objects were placed over her head during the arrest. At some point afterward, she suffered catastrophic medical consequences that left her unresponsive.

While an internal review has reportedly cleared the officers involved, that conclusion has done little to reassure Williams’ family. Instead, it has reinforced their determination to pursue answers through the courts. Ultimately, the family says their lawsuit is about a transparent accounting of the sequence of events that transformed a police encounter into a life-altering tragedy.

Demand Accountability: Chicago-Area Family Seeks Release Of Body Camera Video After Arrested Woman Goes Comatose was originally published on bossip.com