How To Get Rid Of Mosquitos [EXCLUSIVE]

Summer time is coming and mosquitos are already giving us hell. Da Brat listed the top cities that have the worse mosquitos and they were Chicago, NYC, Dallas and Atlanta. Rickey Smiley had some tips on how to get rid of the mosquitos and you might want to follow some of these tips.

He told everyone to go to Lowe’s and get plants that repel them. Rickey also mentioned that there is something you can attach to your hose pipe that gets rid of them. He also spoke about how industrial fans keep mosquitos away.

