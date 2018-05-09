The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Weren’t Beyoncè And Jay-Z At The Met Gala [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: Gary With Da Tea

Posted 16 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Met Gala was the other day and stars came out dressed so beautifully. Many were talking because Beyoncè and Jay-Z weren’t at the event. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they didn’t come because they couldn’t afford it.

He also talked about Matthew Knowles showing off his new wife in Rome. Gary couldn’t help but talk about R. Kelly and how people are supporting him. Tyrese and Scottie Pippen are standing by his side while he goes through these tough times.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Spotted Chatting At Met Gala [PHOTO]

RELATED: TREND REPORT: These Stars Came Through Drippin’ For The 2018 MET Gala

RELATED: 2 Chainz Proposes To Girlfriend Kesha Ward On Met Gala Red Carpet [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

The Latest:

The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala

18 photos Launch gallery

The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala

Continue reading The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala

The Best Looks At The 2018 Met Gala

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 7 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 1 week ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now