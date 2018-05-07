The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Makes "This Is America" By Childish Gambino So Amazing [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 18 hours ago
Childish Gambino was all the talk this past weekend after not only hosted “Saturday Night Live,” but also performed. He also released a video for his new song, “This Is America.” It was trending all over the internet and fans couldn’t stop watching it.

Headkrack mentioned Childish Gambino is dancing around while all this hectic stuff is happening in the background. People are killing each other and it’s almost like real life with so much happening. Lil Xan is also making headlines after scratching up his car and talking about his management keeping him away from driving.

[caption id="attachment_2900314" align="alignleft" width="696"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Donald Glover’s alter ego, Childish Gambino, is back! While hosting SNL this weekend, the talented singer, actor and screenwriter also dropped a video for his newest song “This Is America.” The stunning visual and shocking video juxtaposes riots, police and gun violence happening with Childish and others dancing, ignoring the chaos around them. And from the look of it, it’s got Twitter shook…and for good reason. Here’s what people are saying.

