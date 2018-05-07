What Makes “This Is America” By Childish Gambino So Amazing [EXCLUSIVE]

Childish Gambino was all the talk this past weekend after not only hosted “Saturday Night Live,” but also performed. He also released a video for his new song, “This Is America.” It was trending all over the internet and fans couldn’t stop watching it.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack mentioned Childish Gambino is dancing around while all this hectic stuff is happening in the background. People are killing each other and it’s almost like real life with so much happening. Lil Xan is also making headlines after scratching up his car and talking about his management keeping him away from driving.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Childish Gambino Drops “This Is America” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Donald Glover Shines On “SNL,” Performs 2 New Childish Gambino Songs [VIDEO]

RELATED: Does The End Of Childish Gambino Mean The End Of His Rap Career? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: