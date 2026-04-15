'Never Too Much' — 10 Luther Vandross Songs Gen-Z Should Know, Now That He’s Finally In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

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On April 13, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 class of inductees, and among them is the incomparable Luther Vandross. Joining him are influential acts like Wu-Tang Clan, Queen Latifah, Sade, and MC Lyte. Luther, who passed away in 2005 at just 54, is being honored in the performer category, a fitting recognition for a voice that defined the emotional core of modern R&B.

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Luther didn’t just sing about love, he gave it language. His catalog became the backdrop for countless real-life moments, from first dances to heartbreaks. With his unmistakable “velvet” tone, emotional depth, and effortless charisma, he turned every lyric into something intimate and lasting. Beyond his voice, his brilliance extended to songwriting, production, and arrangement, where his attention to detail set a gold standard. Between 1981 and 1996, he delivered an extraordinary run: 11 consecutive platinum albums and 26 Top Ten R&B hits, a level of consistency few artists have ever matched, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website.

His journey began at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater, where his talent first found a stage. By the early 1970s, he had become a sought-after background vocalist and creative force, notably collaborating with David Bowie on the album Young Americans, contributing to tracks like “Fascination.” When he stepped into the spotlight with his 1981 debut “Never Too Much”, he unveiled a winning formula, blending original hits like the title track with stunning reinterpretations such as “A House Is Not a Home.” Throughout the 1980s, he expanded his reach onto the pop charts with songs like “Here and Now,” while also producing for legends including Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.

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Few voices in music history feel as smooth, rich, and emotionally precise as Luther’s. Whether he was covering classics or delivering original slow jams, he had a way of making heartbreak, joy, and longing sound luxurious. To celebrate his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, here are ten of Luther Vandross’s best songs, perfect for late-night drives, candlelit dinners, or just feeling something deeply.

1. “Never Too Much”

Appearing on his 1981 album of the same name, this track is pure joy bottled into a groove. From the opening beat, it’s impossible not to smile, and Luther’s playful delivery makes love feel like the best kind of addiction. It’s upbeat without losing that signature smoothness, and honestly, it’s one of the most feel-good R&B songs ever recorded.