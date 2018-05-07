The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Kevin Gates’ Freedom After Serving His Time Is Limited [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kevin Gates was released from prison a while ago, but isn’t a free man really. He is missing shows, can’t see his family and more because they won’t let him leave the state of Illinois. His wife even spoke about how the family has to come see him and it’s not fair.

Meek Mill celebrated his 31st birthday this past weekend. He was caught on video on jet skis and enjoying himself. Celina Powell recently admitted that she never was pregnant and that Offset was never the father of her pretend baby.

