Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is all by himself for the Flow & Go! In the rap he talked about Kanye West going off and how he needs help. He also discussed the movie, “The Avengers” and how great it was, but didn’t give any spoilers.
Headkrack also talked about Bill Cosby heading to jail possibly. He is also excited about Janelle Monae’s new album and can’t wait to talk with her. Headkrack also mentioned G-Eazy got into a fight and should stop taking drugs.
