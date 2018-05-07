Headkrack Raps About Kanye West, Avengers, Janelle Monae & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Headkrack is all by himself for the Flow & Go! In the rap he talked about Kanye West going off and how he needs help. He also discussed the movie, “The Avengers” and how great it was, but didn’t give any spoilers.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack also talked about Bill Cosby heading to jail possibly. He is also excited about Janelle Monae’s new album and can’t wait to talk with her. Headkrack also mentioned G-Eazy got into a fight and should stop taking drugs.

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am.

RELATED: Headkrack Describes “Avengers: Infinity War” As “Traumatic” And “Aggressive [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About The Love And Energy He Received While Performing In Dallas [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack Talks About His First Performance After The Loss Of His Mother [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: