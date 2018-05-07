Rickey Smiley’s Cousin Boo Shares His Lit Kool-Aid Recipe [EXCLUSIVE]

Any kool-aid fans out there? Rickey Smiley went to go visit family this weekend and had some amazing kool-aid. His cousin boo called in and spoke about the secret recipe that gets everyone lit.

He mentioned that he mixes together blue raspberry kool-aid packs, with a little lemon juice and adds 2 or 3 and a half cups of sugar. Everyone started laughing because it sounded more like suicide juice. Cousin boo also believes it tastes better with ice, be careful if you drink this.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am.

