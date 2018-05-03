Rickey Smiley’s Addiction To “My 600-Lb. Life” Leads To A Crazy Dream [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley and Gary With Da Tea watch the hit show, “My 600-Lb Life” all the time and do commentary on it. He might be giving up on watching the show after having a horrible dream. There was an episode where a woman was cooking food in the bed and Rickey had a dream about her and mentioned it felt like he couldn’t move away from her.
The next part of his dream was that everyone from past episodes was chasing after him. Rickey said he was so scared that he couldn’t go back to sleep. Gary believes he had the dream because it’s a hidden desire of his to be with these women.
Don’t forget to listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shares His Guilt About His Habit Of Watching “My 600-Lb Life” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How The Cast Of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Spent The Last Weekend Of April [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Long Intros [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released By Police
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent Whitewash Kanye West
- New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death Call My Name’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rob Kardashian Has A Type [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation
- Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window
- Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit
- Despite Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict, Wife Camille Sticks Up For Him
- Watch: Alexis Ohanian Chops It Up With ‘Desus & Mero’ About Married Life With Serena Williams
- In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit