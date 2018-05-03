The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. has messed with the wrong person. He called up a man pretending to be apart of the housing association. Roy wanted the man to move his piece of crap cars because he was getting calls about it.

The man on the phone got so offended and yelled at Roy. He thought Roy was being unprofessional, mean and told him to talk to him like a man. Roy told the man he needed a hug and the man gave him the address to come and fight with his gun.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday at 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Cussing Out Mexican Tenants [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call Recipient Threatens Roy Wood Jr.: “I’ll Whip You Like You Stole God’s Supper” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley, Martin Lawrence

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Behind The Scenes At The LIT AF Tour [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 11 hours ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 19 hours ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 23 hours ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 2 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 3 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 1 week ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 1 week ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now