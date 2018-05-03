Prank Call: Wreckless Talk About A Man’s Yard Makes Him Want To Fight Roy Wood Jr. [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. has messed with the wrong person. He called up a man pretending to be apart of the housing association. Roy wanted the man to move his piece of crap cars because he was getting calls about it.

The man on the phone got so offended and yelled at Roy. He thought Roy was being unprofessional, mean and told him to talk to him like a man. Roy told the man he needed a hug and the man gave him the address to come and fight with his gun.

