What Tekashi69 Should Learn From Paper Boi On “Atlanta” [EXCLUSIVE]

Tekashi69 is learning the hard way about hanging out with the wrong crew. The rapper and friends were at a boxing match in Brooklyn and began to shoot. Tekashi69 was dropped from being apart of a $5 million deal with a headphone company.
They want nothing to do with him because of the shooting. Headkrack mentioned that the rapper should learn from Paper Boi from the show “Atlanta,” that the people you hang around sometimes doesn’t have a good interest in what you’re trying to do to be successful.
Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Monday-Friday 6am ET.
RELATED: Footage Of Tekashi69’s LAX Brawl [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why The Game Called Out Tekashi 69 [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Donald Glover’s Come Up Was Expected
The Latest:
- Johnny Manziel Domestic Violence Photos Released By Police
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice: Snoop Dogg & 50 Cent Whitewash Kanye West
- New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death Call My Name’ [EXCLUSIVE]
- Rob Kardashian Has A Type [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- This Kid Shoots Her Shot With Walmart By Trying To Become The Next Viral Sensation
- Watch: That Awkward Moment A Dog Drives A Truck Through A Store Window
- Jaden Smith Explains How He Rarely Writes Down Raps & How ‘Icon’ Almost Wasn’t A Hit
- Despite Bill Cosby’s Guilty Verdict, Wife Camille Sticks Up For Him
- Watch: Alexis Ohanian Chops It Up With ‘Desus & Mero’ About Married Life With Serena Williams
- In Love With The Coco: 6 Times G-Eazy Kinda Warned Us About His Drug Habit