Is Grief From Kim Kardashian Giving Kanye West Stress? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted 20 hours ago
Kanye West has been all over the news after multiple rants. He recently talked about using Dr. Jan Adams photo for his new album cover. Dr. Jan performed Kanye’s mother, Donda West surgery and she died days later.

Kanye blames him and the two will have a conversation soon to talk about what happened. Gary With Da Tea believes that Kanye needs a healing and is blaming Kim Kardashian on his stress. We will just have to wait and see what happens with Kanye overtime.

