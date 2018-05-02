Amara La Negra is rising to the top with her music and more. She came on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” to talk about her recent success and Gary With Da Tea wanted to speak about her alleged relationship with Usher. Amara mentioned that she is just friends with Usher.
The night paparazzi saw them together she said he was giving her and a friend a ride to a party. Amara also spoke about her Dominican background and African decent. She doesn’t love the fact that people are very ignorant about her background, but she is here to help people understand.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara La Negra
RELATED: Why Usher Shouldn’t Be Too Mad About Being Burglarized [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Amara La Negra Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami” Signs $1 Million Music Deal
The Latest:
- BASE LEVEL: T Barz’s Musical Parents Would Be Eve & Usher
- Bernice Jenkins Church Announcements Inspired By Ella Mai’s “Booed Up” [EXCLUSIVE]
- Amara La Negra Tells What She Was Doing With Usher When They Were Spotted By The Paparazzi [EXCLUSIVE]
- Kanye West Is A Black Man Who Desperately Wants To Be Loved
- Yes: Lauryn Hill Takes Her Remixed Song Back From Drake For A Hot Freestyle
- OHIO: College Offering Scholarships To Top Gamers
- “Listen To Black Women” Episode 5: Do We Really Want #MeToo For Us Too?
- #IfSlaveryWasAChoice Hashtag Trends Following Kanye West’s TMZ Rant
- T.I. Ft. Jacquees – “Certified” (Official Video)
- Cal Scruby Ft. Redman – ” Do Or Die” (Official Video)