Why Cleveland Cavaliers Fans Are Concerned About LeBron James [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers closed out game 7 over the Indiana Pacers by winning. LeBron James dropped 45 points and was exhausted after the game. The media tried to ask him questions and he talked about how he was burnt out and just wanted to go home.

Cavaliers fans are a bit concerned because they believe LeBron is ready to give up. They will face the Toronto Raptors this week. J. Cole fans get ready he is making up a festival, but there is no word on who will perform yet.

