Black Tony Runs Down His Prom Inventory [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
Black Tony has managed to get involved another scheme. She recently met a young lady and her mother owns a dress shop. After the mall closed, Black Tony went in the store and stole all the dresses to sell for prom.

He tried to pronounce the name of the designers, but it didn’t work out. Black Tony mentioned that the dresses come in all different colors and is sparkly. He’s selling them for $50 each so get in touch with Black Tony if you can find him.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

