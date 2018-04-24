The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. wasn’t prepared for this curse out today. He pretended to call a woman about a check she wanted after paying for sewage clean up. Roy told her that maintenance is supposed to cover it, but she mentioned that it wasn’t true.

He then talked about her bad kids not flushing their crap and she went off. Roy accused her of trying to swindle the company and began cursing at her, but then she cured right back. The woman hung up on him and you won’t believe what happened after that.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Show” 6am ET.

Photos
