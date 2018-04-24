Roy Wood Jr. wasn’t prepared for this curse out today. He pretended to call a woman about a check she wanted after paying for sewage clean up. Roy told her that maintenance is supposed to cover it, but she mentioned that it wasn’t true.
He then talked about her bad kids not flushing their crap and she went off. Roy accused her of trying to swindle the company and began cursing at her, but then she cured right back. The woman hung up on him and you won’t believe what happened after that.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Hears From Two Men Messing With Her Man [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Mother Defends Son Accused Of Soiling Himself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Couple Claps Back At Rickey Smiley [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Black Tony Runs Down His Prom Inventory [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Picks The Wrong One To Blame For A Messed Up Toilet [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why We Should Be Celebrating Zendaya For Calling Out Colorism In Hollywood
- Is Tristan Thompson’s Side Piece Coming To Reality TV? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Dog Who Chased People On Bikes? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Who’s Cutting Onions In Here? : Dwayne Johnson Shares Birth Of His 3rd Daughter On Social Media
- It Be Ya Own People : Arizona Police Officer Gives His Police Chief A Ticket For Running A Red Light
- How It Shoot If It’s Plastic? : Lil’ Wayne Tells Fans His “People” Would Let The Choppas Speak If They Kept Throwing Things On Stage
- #RealRap: NJ’s Fat Chilly Shows Why He’s “Still Standing”
- Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8 Months In Jail After Flipping Off Speed Cameras