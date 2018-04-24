Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Dog Who Chased People On Bikes? [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s about that time for Rock-T to tell his joke. Before the joke everyone talked about their weekend and Rickey Smiley mentioned he passed out while laughing at a joke. Juicy announced Rock-T having a joke nearly 3 times and it got annoying.

Follow @TheRSMS

Rock-T spoke about a dog chasing people on bikes. When he gave the response only him and Juicy laughed. Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they should’ve just kept talking about Barbara Bush’s funeral.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Does Lil Wayne Use An Inhaler? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Why Is Stevie Wonder’s Calendar The Same As Meeting People On Tinder? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Joke Of The Day: Who Is The Chickens Favorite? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: