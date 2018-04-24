The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Joke Of The Day: What Happened To The Dog Who Chased People On Bikes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
It’s about that time for Rock-T to tell his joke. Before the joke everyone talked about their weekend and Rickey Smiley mentioned he passed out while laughing at a joke. Juicy announced Rock-T having a joke nearly 3 times and it got annoying.

Rock-T spoke about a dog chasing people on bikes. When he gave the response only him and Juicy laughed. Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea mentioned that they should’ve just kept talking about Barbara Bush’s funeral.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

