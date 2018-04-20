Mariah Carey Discussion Gets Heated [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
Things got heated as Juicy spilled some tea on Mariah Carey. Mariah is being sued by her ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov. She claimed Mariah would walk around naked and sexually harassed her.
Da Brat began to defend Mariah and that’s when her and Juicy got into it. Juicy even told her she needed to get out of her feelings. She also talked about K. Michelle being in the hospital because of her butt implants.
10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career
1. Born Mariah Angela Carey on March 27, 19701 of 10
2. Her mother an Irish American was an Opera singer while her father, African-American and Venezuelan was an aeronautical enginer.2 of 10
3. In high school she was nicknamed “Mirage” because she used to skip class all the time.3 of 10
4. Mariah Carey recieved a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on August 5, 20154 of 10
5. When she sings, she has a 5 octave vocal range5 of 10
6. She was married Nick Canon from 2008 to 20166 of 10
7. Together her and Nick Cannon had twins Moroccan & Monroe7 of 10
8. She has won a total of 5 Grammy Awards8 of 10
9. In 2002, she joined the board of directors on Fresh Air Fund. She supports their career program named Camp Mariah.9 of 10
10. Her song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has 409 million views on YouTube since it was uploaded in 2009.10 of 10
