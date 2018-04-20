The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Mariah Carey Discussion Gets Heated [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Things got heated as Juicy spilled some tea on Mariah Carey. Mariah is being sued by her ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov. She claimed Mariah would walk around naked and sexually harassed her.

Da Brat began to defend Mariah and that’s when her and Juicy got into it. Juicy even told her she needed to get out of her feelings. She also talked about K. Michelle being in the hospital because of her butt implants.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir

RELATED: How Mariah Carey’s Admission To Being Bipolar Can Help Others [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder

The Latest:

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

Continue reading 10 Facts About Mariah Carey’s Career

10 Facts About Mariah Carey's Career

Happy Birthday to Mariah Carey! Here are 10 facts about the Grammy winning artist!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos