Mariah Carey Discussion Gets Heated [EXCLUSIVE]

Things got heated as Juicy spilled some tea on Mariah Carey. Mariah is being sued by her ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov. She claimed Mariah would walk around naked and sexually harassed her.

Da Brat began to defend Mariah and that’s when her and Juicy got into it. Juicy even told her she needed to get out of her feelings. She also talked about K. Michelle being in the hospital because of her butt implants.

