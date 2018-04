Juicy Talks About Getting Into It With Da Brat Over Messy Mariah Carey [EXCLUSIVE]

This morning, Juicy filled in for Gary With Da Tea and gave us some celebrity gossip. Juicy talked about Mariah Carey getting sued by ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov. She is alleging that Mariah sexually harassed her and walked in front of her naked.

When Juicy began talking about that story Da Brat defended Mariah. They began to argue back and fourth. Many believe that Juicy and Da Brat just need to hug it out.

