How Meek Mill Was Setup To Fail [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill recently did an interview with Don Lemon. He spoke about the two Black men that were arrested at a Starbucks in Philly. Meek mentioned that if that was him he would of got sentenced 2-4 years because he was on probation.

He hasn’t trouble since 2009 and is upset at the fact people go to jail for not committing a crime. Vince Staples spoke out about R. Kelly being an alleged child abuser at Coachella. He believes now that he needs security because he will be attacked.

