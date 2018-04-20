How Meek Mill Was Setup To Fail [EXCLUSIVE]

Meek Mill recently did an interview with Don Lemon. He spoke about the two Black men that were arrested at a Starbucks in Philly. Meek mentioned that if that was him he would of got sentenced 2-4 years because he was on probation.
He hasn’t trouble since 2009 and is upset at the fact people go to jail for not committing a crime. Vince Staples spoke out about R. Kelly being an alleged child abuser at Coachella. He believes now that he needs security because he will be attacked.
Listen to “The Rickey Smile Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prosecutors Say Meek Mill Conviction Should Be Overturned, Judge Brinkley STILL Hating
RELATED: Meek Mill: “I Always Thought 10 Years Of Probation Would Bring Me Back To Prison”
RELATED: Meek Mill Gets Surprise Visit From Patriots Owner Robert Kraft
The Latest:
- #TheModelDiversityProject Is Advocating For Needed Change In The Fashion Industry
- Nicki Minaj To Appear On Saturday Night Live
- Ray J & Princess Love Land VH1 Baby Special
- Cardi B Names 3 Things You Shouldn’t Do In A Strip Club [VIDEO]
- Mariah Carey Discussion Gets Heated [EXCLUSIVE]
- REALLY?: Catholic Church To Hold A Beyonce Mass
- E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Romaine Lettuce in Ohio!
- Torrei Hart Thinks Every Man Cheats, But Is Totally Ok With The Side Chick [Watch Video]
- Has Black Hollywood Finally Arrived? Laz Alonzo & Director Deon Taylor Weigh In
- Juicy Talks About Getting Into It With Da Brat Over Messy Mariah Carey [EXCLUSIVE]