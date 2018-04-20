The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Meek Mill Was Setup To Fail [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill recently did an interview with Don Lemon. He spoke about the two Black men that were arrested at a Starbucks in Philly. Meek mentioned that if that was him he would of got sentenced 2-4 years because he was on probation.

He hasn’t trouble since 2009 and is upset at the fact people go to jail for not committing a crime. Vince Staples spoke out about R. Kelly being an alleged child abuser at Coachella. He believes now that he needs security because he will be attacked.

Listen to “The Rickey Smile Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prosecutors Say Meek Mill Conviction Should Be Overturned, Judge Brinkley STILL Hating

RELATED: Meek Mill: “I Always Thought 10 Years Of Probation Would Bring Me Back To Prison”

RELATED: Meek Mill Gets Surprise Visit From Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

The Latest:

Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]

Justice For Meek Mill Rally [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Idris Elba Lands New Netflix Comedy Series ‘Turn…
 23 hours ago
04.19.18
2018 MTV VMA’s Music Awards Will Return To…
 1 day ago
04.19.18
Kodak Black Gets One Year In Jail
 1 day ago
04.19.18
18 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Fashion Show [PHOTOS]
 3 days ago
04.17.18
18 items
Winning Since Way Back: Faith Evans Shines At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
10 items
Totally “Worth” It — Anthony Brown & Group…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Meek Mill Speaks To Don Lemon In CNN…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar Top 2018 Billboard Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
‘Dear White People’ Drops Season 2 Teaser +…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
23 items
Still Got It! Bell Biv Devoe Performs At…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Recall On More Than 200 Million Eggs Over…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 days ago
04.17.18
37 items
Women’s Empowerment 2018: Deitrick Haddon Electrifies The Stage…
 5 days ago
04.15.18
Photos