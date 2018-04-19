The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why JB Smoove Was Booed [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Rickey Smiley has been traveling for the “LIT AF Tour” and has been having a great time. The other night while at the show his friend, JB Smoove was booed by the audience. Rickey explained that you can’t always blame the comic, it’s all about how the show is lined up.

If you have on a comedian that does a certain type of comedy and then one that is a clean comedian it changes things. The audience now has a certain standard they are looking for, but that might not be what that certain comedian does. Rickey doesn’t like the fact that he got booed and hopes a situation like this doesn’t happen again.

Photos