Prank Call: Woman Gets Accused Of Fraud [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. calls up a woman and accuses her of fraud after she received money from a car accident. The woman began getting upset when he mentioned that after the accident she still worked and now has to give back the money. She kept telling him to call her lawyers, but Roy didn’t want to hear that.

The woman also talked about how her car still isn’t fixed. Roy then told her if he didn’t get back his money he would kick her butt like Jackie Chan. She then hung up and when he called back she couldn’t believe it was a set up.

