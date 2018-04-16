The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Things Parents Can’t Do When Going To Their Kids’ School [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Special K is back and has a message to some parents. He mentioned that after your child gets a certain age you shouldn’t go up to the school anymore. Special K has some advice and you should listen to some of this.

He mentioned if you are still rocking a jheri curl and jeans with cartoon characters you shouldn’t go up to the school. Special K also wants parents to stop asking their kids friends for their social media accounts to follow them. He also believes you should stop using slang.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

