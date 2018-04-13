The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Teachers Are Protecting Themselves In Pennsylvania [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Lil Wayne just found out he isn’t the father of a 16-year-old boy. Paul Ryan wants to spend more time with his family and will not be looking at re-election as the speaker. A school in Pennsylvania is handing out baseball bats to their teachers.

They want them to use it as a weapon to fight off attackers. The Minnesota Timberwolves made it into the playoffs and are super excited. They will face the Houston Rockets in the upcoming weeks.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Teacher “Resigns” After Her White Supremacist Podcast Is Exposed

RELATED: Teacher Sexually Assaulted Her Foster Son And Had His Baby

RELATED: Teacher’s Gun Goes Off Injuring A Student In The Midst Of Gun Safety Talk

The Latest:

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV [PHOTOS]

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV [PHOTOS]

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV [PHOTOS]

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jesse Williams’ Soon-To-Be Ex-Wife Takes Him Back To…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
US Banks On Alert As ATMs Spit Out…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Lil Wayne Is NOT the Father of Alleged…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake…
 1 day ago
04.12.18
Marquise Byrd Four Murderers Only Receives Eight Months…
 3 days ago
04.10.18
Oprah Likes the New Cardi B Album!!
 3 days ago
04.11.18
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 4 days ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 7 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 1 week ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 1 week ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 1 week ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 1 week ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 1 week ago
04.03.18
Photos