103 YAMZ: A Gallery Of Hotline Hotties, Midday Mesmerizers & Radio Baes Who Slayyy On And Off The Airwaves

Hotties on the hotline!

Source: IG: @daija.me

In honor of National Radio Day, we’re celebrating the broadcast bombshells who play our favorite jams, interview the hottest stars, lace listeners with giveaways, and get us through the day while melting the gram with morning/midday slays.

Over the years, radio has evolved beyond FM waves into podcasting, digitally syndicated franchises, and launching pads for multimedia mavens like Loren Lorosa who emerged as a respected voice alongside Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy on The Breakfast Club.

In a landmark move, the nationally syndicated show (powered by iHeartMedia–the No. 1 audio company in America) partnered with Netflix for a daily live video stream which pushed traditional radio into unprecedented territory.

This expansion offered Netflix viewers an enhanced, uninterrupted experience, with those breaks filled by exclusive bonus segments, behind-the-scenes moments, extended discussions and original content—resulting in nearly three continuous hours of programming each day.

“The Breakfast Club has always been at the center of culture, breaking artists, shaping conversations, and reflecting real life in real time,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO for iHeartMedia.

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“Taking this show live every day to a global audience on Netflix is a powerful example of how we’re expanding the reach of our biggest brands while giving audiences entirely new ways to experience them. Whether it’s morning in NYC or the afternoon in London, the conversation is live and reaching the world in real time.”

Are you still keeping it locked to a radio station in 2026? If you could call the radio station right now and request a song, what would it be? Tell us down below and enjoy our latest gallery of the baddest Radio Baes on the flip.