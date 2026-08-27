Ohio BMV Changes Gender Marker Requirements

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has changed how residents can update the sex listed on an Ohio driver’s license or identification card. The BMV will no longer accept its “Declaration of Gender Change” form for these requests.

Transgender Ohioans previously could use the form to request a different gender marker on their state-issued identification. Under the new policy, applicants must provide another qualifying legal document showing the requested sex marker.

Accepted documents may include an updated birth certificate, passport or another form of identification recognized by the BMV. The change could make the process longer and more expensive for residents who do not already have updated supporting documents.

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BMV Cites Ohio Law

The BMV says the former declaration form is no longer compatible with current Ohio law. The decision follows language added to the state budget that defines sex as male or female based on biological characteristics. Because of that definition, residents can no longer change their marker by submitting the BMV declaration form alone.

Applicants must first update another legal document through the appropriate government agency. They can then use that document to support their request with the Ohio BMV.

LGBTQ Advocates Raise Concerns

LGBTQ advocates say the change was implemented without enough public notice or community input. They believe the new requirements could create additional legal, financial and administrative obstacles for transgender residents.

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Updating a birth certificate or passport can require separate applications, fees and extended processing times. The requirements can also vary depending on a person’s birthplace and the agency that issued the original document. Advocates say mismatched identification could create difficulties during travel, employment searches, financial transactions and other everyday activities.

It could also force transgender residents to reveal personal information during situations when it would not otherwise be necessary.

Questions Remain About Existing Identification

The new BMV policy applies to future gender marker change requests. However, questions remain for Ohioans whose licenses or identification cards were updated under the previous process.

It remains unclear whether those residents will need additional documents when renewing or replacing their identification. Residents planning to request a change should review the BMV’s current requirements before visiting a local office. They may also need additional time to gather the required supporting documents before beginning the application process.