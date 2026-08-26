Hit-Boy and Nas shocked the Hip-Hop world six years ago with the release of King’s Disease, which culminated into a trilogy in the series and another in their Magic collaborations. Despite the critical acclaim and return to form for Nas, Hit-Boy said that he doesn’t see himself working with the Queens legend in the future.

Sitting across from DJ Vlad and esteemed music journalist Elliott Wilson, Hit-Boy, 39, answered candidly several questions about his career, his father’s music career and legal troubles, and more.

In a widely shared clip from DJ Vlad, the group bumped into a conversation about Nas’ ear for production and the release of the six-album run with Hit on the boards. Shockingly, Hit shared that future tunes are not in the works.

“We did a lot of great work, but I don’t see us working again,” Hit said. He went to elaborate, saying, “There’s a lot of reasons, you know what I mean? But it’s something I don’t really wanna dig too deep in ’cause it’s pretty deep.”

Hit-Boy, who said he hasn’t spoken with Nas since 2023, did acknowledge that the bodies of work they produced were a great moment for them professionally.

Nas has yet to offer a comment regarding the statement.

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Photo: Getty

Hit-Boy Tells Elliott Wilson & DJ Vlad He’ll Never Work With Nas Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com