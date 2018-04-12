The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Cardi B Does To Make Her Pregnancy Performances So Lively [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 34 mins ago
Cardi B is making her rounds everywhere. The other night she co-hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also performed and many don’t understand how she will continue while being pregnant.

Headkrack mentioned that her having dancers really helps, but she is also has skills on the mic. She rocks every song without messing up. “The Quad” on BET is now cancelled and many believe it’s because the lack of support.

Cardi B. was the star of the evening at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The Bronx-born rapper was nominated for 5 awards including, Best Lyrics, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best New Artist, Best New Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Music Video. She left winning both Best New Artist and Best Hip-Hop Artist. While she didn’t walk the carpet, that didn’t stop the star from showing up in style. We broke down everything about the two outfits that Cardi B. wore during the award show. Click through our gallery for all the details! DON’T MISS: Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Comes For Amara La Negra Over Colorism Debate Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Rumors Again

