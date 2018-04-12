What Cardi B Does To Make Her Pregnancy Performances So Lively [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B is making her rounds everywhere. The other night she co-hosted “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” She also performed and many don’t understand how she will continue while being pregnant.

Follow @TheRSMS

Headkrack mentioned that her having dancers really helps, but she is also has skills on the mic. She rocks every song without messing up. “The Quad” on BET is now cancelled and many believe it’s because the lack of support.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will New Nicki Minaj Music Take Some Of Cardi B’s Shine? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Cardi B Talks About Her Butt Injections Side Effects

RELATED: Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs From “Invasion Of Privacy”

The Latest: