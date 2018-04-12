What You Should Know About Trump’s Lawyer Getting Raided By The FBI [EXCLUSIVE]

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen’s home was raided by the FBI. He is the person that paid off Stormy Daniels and he allegedly was working on a deal with Russia for Trump, but it fell through. Trump believes that it’s an attack on America even though it’s not.
Keisha Lance Bottoms kept the last mayor’s cabinet, but told them all to write resignation letters. She isn’t sure who she is keeping, but wants to make a difference in her city. We will see how this all turns out.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Donald Trump Just Offered Joe Biden The Fade
RELATED: BET Founder Thrills Trump Supporters After Falsely Crediting The President For Lowering Black Unemployment Rate
RELATED: Michelle Obama Says Hillary Clinton Was “Way More Perfect” Than Trump
The Latest:
- Hours Before Devonte Hart’s Family Went Off Cliff, 911 Call Reported Siblings Were Being Starved
- Cruel Parents: Little Girl Loses Her Mind When Giant Teddy Bear Suddenly Comes Alive
- Folks Are Aroused By The “Pink Matter” Janelle Monáe & Tessa Thompson Enjoy In Video
- Ted Cruz Is Mad That Black Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Were Blocked On Facebook
- Werk! These Horses Give The Most Slay-Worthy Photo Shoot You’ve Ever Seen
- How Drake Handpicked 5th Ward Weebie to Produce “Nice For What” NOLA Bounce Sound [VIDEO]
- Donna Brazile: All Our Norms Have Been Replaced By Trumpism
- TJ Miller Arrested By FBI For Making Fake Bomb Threat
- Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
- Marie Claire Names Issa Rae And Yara Shahidi Two Of Their New ‘Fresh Faces’