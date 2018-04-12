The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What You Should Know About Trump's Lawyer Getting Raided By The FBI [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen’s home was raided by the FBI. He is the person that paid off Stormy Daniels and he allegedly was working on a deal with Russia for Trump, but it fell through. Trump believes that it’s an attack on America even though it’s not.

Keisha Lance Bottoms kept the last mayor’s cabinet, but told them all to write resignation letters. She isn’t sure who she is keeping, but wants to make a difference in her city. We will see how this all turns out.

Photos