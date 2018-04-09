The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Prank Call: Woman Gets Called Out For Having A Rat In Her Dishwasher [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 28 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Roy Wood Jr. is back up to his pranking antics. He pretended to be a person that worked for the apartment complex and told her she’s not a clean tenant. Wood mentioned that there are certain rules as a tenant you have to follow.

They won’t fix the dishwasher if you aren’t a good tenant and break things in the apartment. She told him that there was a rat and that’s when he called her dirty. The woman immediately hung up and when he called back he called her by the wrong name. Listen to hear what happened next.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Mother Accused Of Raising A Heifer [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Pooping In The Pool [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Accuses Aunt Of Brainwashing A Child [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Meetings

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele To Produce Lorena Bobbitt Documentary Series…
 26 mins ago
04.09.18
NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the…
 2 days ago
04.07.18
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 3 days ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 3 days ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 3 days ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 4 days ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 5 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 5 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 7 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 1 week ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 2 weeks ago
03.29.18
Photos