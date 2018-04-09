Prank Call: Woman Gets Called Out For Having A Rat In Her Dishwasher [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is back up to his pranking antics. He pretended to be a person that worked for the apartment complex and told her she’s not a clean tenant. Wood mentioned that there are certain rules as a tenant you have to follow.

They won’t fix the dishwasher if you aren’t a good tenant and break things in the apartment. She told him that there was a rat and that’s when he called her dirty. The woman immediately hung up and when he called back he called her by the wrong name. Listen to hear what happened next.

