The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Should Lil Mo Have Kept Quiet About Fabolous? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Fabolous has been in the news a lot lately after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, Emily B. He could also be facing 3-5 years for this incident. Some people are defending him including his friend, Lil Mo.

She spoke out about how she will Olivia Pope this entire situation and protect him because she believes there is more to the story. Iggy Azalea is dropping a new song titled “Drip” and many don’t like it because Cardi B just came out with a song that has the same title.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Fabolous Breaks Silence On Domestic Abuse Allegations

RELATED: Fabolous Officially Charged With Beating Emily B, Faces Years In Prison

RELATED: Lil Mo Defends Fabolous After Being Charged For Alleged Domestic Violence [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Lil Mo Baby Shower

Lil Mo's B'more Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

49 photos Launch gallery

Lil Mo's B'more Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lil Mo’s B’more Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

Lil Mo's B'more Baby Shower [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 3 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 4 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Photos