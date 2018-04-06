Should Lil Mo Have Kept Quiet About Fabolous? [EXCLUSIVE]

Fabolous has been in the news a lot lately after allegedly abusing his girlfriend, Emily B. He could also be facing 3-5 years for this incident. Some people are defending him including his friend, Lil Mo.
She spoke out about how she will Olivia Pope this entire situation and protect him because she believes there is more to the story. Iggy Azalea is dropping a new song titled “Drip” and many don’t like it because Cardi B just came out with a song that has the same title.
